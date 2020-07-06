News

Uzodinma assures Imo communities of democracy dividends

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has assured communities in the state of accelerated development during his tenure while urging them to be part of the vision to develop the state and make it prosperous. Uzodimma spoke at the weekend when leadership of Nkwerre Aborigines Development Town Union paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Owerri.

 

The Nkwerre leadership said they had come to congratulate the governor and thank the governor for appointing a good number of their kit and kin in key positions in his government, urging the governor’s help in recognizing additional autonomous communities in Nkwerre as a way of fostering enduring development and unity among others.

 

Uzodimma, however, said Nkwerre had an enviable history of early civilization in the state, saying the best any governor would do for them was to assist in developing the area further and not to divide it. He acknowledged the place of Nkwerre in educational development in the state, citing St. Augustine Nkwerre, St. Catherine Nkwerre and Nkwerre High School as institutions that brought the place into limelight by projecting the people as those who took development of the place seriously.

