Uzodinma calls for prayers for Nigeria

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has called on Muslim faithful to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud to pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria. Uzodimma, in his Eid-el- Maulud message to Muslims commemorating the birth of Prophet Mohammed, yesterday in Owerri, said that Nigeria required their prayers for peace, unity, love and understanding now than ever. In a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, the governor regretted that the country was going through very difficult times. He said that the times posed challenges to both the leaders and citizens to work as a team to achieve common developmental goal. According to the governor, times like this, prayer plays key role in smoothening rough edges.

He encouraged Muslim faithful to exhibit the qualities of Prophet Mohammed such as patience, sincerity, honesty, kindness and generosity in their daily relations with people. Uzodimma further urged them to resist every attempt to be dragged into acts that were “inimical to the tenets of their faith.” While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Muslim community for another Eid-el-Maulud celebration, the governor advised the Muslim youth to shun all criminal tendencies. Uzodimma also recalled that the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic was still present and stressed the need to continue to observe all the protocols as they celebrated Eid-el-Maulud. The governor urged them to remember the vulnerable and show them unconditional love which was one of the hallmarks of Prophet Mohammed’s lifestyle.

