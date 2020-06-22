Uzodinma committee rolls out guidelines for Edo APC primaries

T

he All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State governorship election committee headed by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State yesterday released guildlines for today’s primary election, which it said is compliance with the state government’s COVID-19 regulations.

Secretary of the committee, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin, said voting would commence simultaneously by 8a.m. at the 192 wards across the 18 local government areas of the state, insisting that not more than 18 persons would be allowed to gather at the same time from the commencement of voting till the end of the exercise when results would be announced.

The statement said in part; “That the process of election of the candidate of the party shall commence at 8a.m. today, 22nd June, 2020 at the various wards in all the local government areas with strict compliance with Edo State’s extant law prohibiting gathering of more than twenty persons.

“Not more than eighteen persons including Presiding Officers and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observers shall be at ward voting centres at any point in time. There shall be simultaneous accreditation and voting in batches as aforesaid until all eligible members have cast their vote without violation of the state’s COVID-19 regulations,” it said.

According to the statement, “Not more than eighteen persons shall be in attendance for the announcement of results at all ward centres and collation of results at all levels including the state collation.

“All members of the party and members of the public are enjoined to be peaceful and comply fully with the state’s COVID-19 regulations,” it added.

