Uzodinma declares curfew in 9 LGs council over IPOB, military's clash

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has declared a duskto- dawn curfew in nine of the 12 council areas of Imo West (Orlu zone).

 

His decision followed  unending clash between the military and persons believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) operating under their recent security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN). Following events of last week when soldiers besieged the Okporo and Umutanze communities over an alleged killing of some policemen, the collateral damage emanating from military operation was widely believed to have triggered the offensive from the ESN. As at press time,

Police spokesman in Imo, Orlando Ikeokwu who had confirmed the clash, said he could not confirm number of casualties as the situation was still being monitored.

 

However, video clip of a food vendor (mamaput) who was allegedly gunned down by a stray bullet from soldiers has been trending on social media. Also, IPOB leader had posted updates of the development on his Facebook account, accusing Uzodinma and other leaders of unleashing soldiers on Orlu people.

 

However, announcing the curfew, Uzodimma said “this afternoon I received a disturbing news that some militants were killing and maiming the people of Orlu, this is a breakdown of law and order, it’s unacceptable to the government, those who are responsible will regret their action.”

 

He went on: “I have directed security agents to fish them out, in the interim to calm the tension, security agents have been deployed to patrol the area, and consequently, a duskto- dawn curfew beginning from 6p.m. to 6a.m. has been imposed, anybody found violating it will be dealt with.

 

“The areas the curfew is imposed are Ideato North, Ideato South, Nkwerre, Orlu, Orsu, Isu, Njaba, Oru West and Oru East. “Security have been deployed to enforce the curfew, however I want to assure you that the security agencies will be there for them to go about their lawful business, Those behind this violence will not go unpunished.”

