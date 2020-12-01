Uzodinma decries moral decadence at IMSU, calls for prayers

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has decried the moral decadence at the Imo State University, saying the development is impacting the citadel of learning negatively.

Consequently, the governor has called for fervent prayers from al well meaning Imo State indigenes for the school if they are really interested in having a University.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee priesthood celebration of Rev. Fr. Gerald Njoku of Imo State University Chaplaincy Owerri at the weekend, the governor said the moral standard, indiscipline, behavioral pattern and everything about the University management, staff and student is something to worry about.

Governor Uzodimma said the result of the recent automation on IMSU by his administration shows that the school “has the highest bureau fraud, worst student enrolment fraud, unforgivable academic fraud, and worse still, inexplicable certificate falsification.”

