Uzodinma disagrees with Police, says, killing of Gulak, case of political assassination

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has joined the number of analysts who are not entirely comfortable with the submission of the Police that Ahmed Gulak was killed by elements from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Uzodinma in his address to the state yesterday said that the killing of Gulak appears to be a clear case of political assassination.

The Police had Sunday achieved some measure of breakthrough leading to the killing of some suspects in the crime. According to a statement from the Police spokesman,

Bala Elkana, tactical teams from the Command had trailed the killers from the scene of the crime to Afor Enyiogwugwu in Mbaise where they were vandalizing a lorry-load of onions, engaged them in shootout and killed about six of them.

But Governor Uzodinma said: “Alhaji Ahmed Gulak was in Imo State for a national assignment. He came to Owerri with the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment. Bein a humble man, he chose to travel incognito according to his friend who was with him.

Someone must have trailed him from the hotel to the airport. That is exactly why his gruesome murder appears to be a clear case of political assassination.”

The governor said it remains a puzzle to him why anyone would want to murder Gulak in such a gruesome and vicious manner.

The governor, who did not sound like the case was, closed noted further: “Let me make it very clear that everything will be done by security agencies to find those who murdered Gulak and their sponsors.

They will not by the grace of God escape their deserved punishment. This is not in our character as Igbos, not in our tradition nor in our culture. We must condemn this callous act.”

Meanwhile, the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has said that IPOB will pay in full for the trailerload of onions vandalized by suspected members of IPOB who Kanu described as ‘fools’. This was contained in a live online broadcast to IPOB members which was monitored by our correspondent

Like this: Like Loading...