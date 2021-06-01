News Top Stories

Uzodinma disagrees with Police, says, killing of Gulak, case of political assassination

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri Comment(0)

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has joined the number of analysts who are not entirely comfortable with the submission of the Police that Ahmed Gulak was killed by elements from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

 

Uzodinma in his address to the state yesterday said that the killing of Gulak appears to be a clear case of political assassination.

 

The Police had Sunday achieved some measure of breakthrough leading to the killing of some suspects in the crime. According to a statement from the Police spokesman,

 

Bala Elkana, tactical teams from the Command had trailed the killers from the scene of the crime to Afor Enyiogwugwu in Mbaise where they were vandalizing a lorry-load of onions, engaged them in shootout and killed about six of them.

 

But Governor Uzodinma said: “Alhaji Ahmed Gulak was in Imo State for a national assignment. He came to Owerri with the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment. Bein  a humble man, he chose to travel incognito according to his friend who was with him.

 

Someone must have trailed him from the hotel to the airport. That is exactly why his gruesome murder appears to be a clear case of political assassination.”

 

The governor said it remains a puzzle to him why anyone would want to murder Gulak in such a gruesome and vicious manner.

 

The governor, who did not sound like the case was, closed noted further: “Let me make it very clear that everything will be done by security agencies to find those who murdered Gulak and their sponsors.

 

They will not by the grace of God escape their deserved punishment. This is not in our character as Igbos, not in our tradition nor in our culture. We must condemn this callous act.”

 

Meanwhile, the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has said that IPOB will pay in full for the trailerload of onions vandalized by suspected members of IPOB who Kanu described as ‘fools’. This was contained in a live online broadcast to IPOB members which was monitored by our correspondent

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed election lawsuit

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US Supreme Court has rejected an unprecedented attempt to throw out election results in four battleground states that was backed by President Donald Trump. The lawsuit, filed this week by the state of Texas, sought to invalidate results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, reports the BBC. President-elect Joe Biden won all four. […]
News

Jennifer Gates speaks on parents divorce

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, has reacted to the shock announcement of her parents’ divorce, describing it as a “challenging stretch of time”. Jennifer, who is a second-year medical student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai.took to Instagram to share how she is dealing with the […]
News

Edo community visits monarch over Ologbo crisis

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

Okhaigele leaders of Sapele community in Benin-City, Edo State, have paid a courtesy visit to the Enogie of Ologbo Dukedom, His Royal Highness Owenvbuigie Jason Akenzua, over the activities of hoodlums in the oil-rich Ologbo community. This is sequel to the ongoing trials in a Benin High Court over kidnapping and murder of Sunny Etchie, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica