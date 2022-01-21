Uzodinma fights back, berates Okorocha

Following a blistering media attack on Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, by a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, the incumbent governor seems to be fighting back with as much vehemence. While Uzodinma last week marked his second anniversary in office, Okorocha had in one instance dismissed Uzodinma’s administration as a resounding failure and labelled the governor an anti-Christ for allegedly ordering the invasion of a church, where armed security personnel were seen shooting inside the church and dispersing worshippers.

Okorocha was even said to have raised a song that says that “the governor who shoot in the church, cannot govern Imo again.” But in a response, Governor Uzodinma, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information, Mr. Declan Emelumba, alleged that the blood of Somtochukwu, an 11-year-old boy murdered under the Okorocha administration was now haunting the former governor, hence his current manifestation of negative signs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...