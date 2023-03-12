News Top Stories

Uzodinma fires Labour Commissioner over NLC lockdown

Governor Hope Uzodinma has terminated the appointment of the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Chief Ford Ozumba. According to the Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, the removal of Ozumba is with immediate effect.

In a terse statement on Saturday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said, “Accordingly, His Excellency further direct Chief Ozumba hands over to the Permanent Secretary of his Ministry with immediate effect.” Government House sources who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said the sack of the Commissioner came as a shock to many people as he was largely considered as one of the cerebral appointees of the governor. Another source offered: “Commissioner Ford Ozumba may have become a victim of the crossfire between the Imo state Government and the national leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) following his inability to weigh in or interfere in the Imo NLC election that eventually brought Imo state Government and the NLC on collision course, for which Imo state have been plunged into darkness and an avoidable lockdown.

It will be recalled that last year when Ford Ozumba conceptualized the groundbreaking initiative, Imo Productivity Merit Award 2022, that trended on multiple platforms, that idea was also shut down and canceled by the Government less than 24 hours to the event. Internal bickerings and rivalry were eventually pointed out as the culprits. Many believe that things did not improve for Ozumba whose country home edifice was later burnt to the ground by hoodlums for reasons yet unknown. Today, it is perceived that he is paying the price for the shutdown of Imo International Cargo Airport, power supply, some filling stations and the downing of tools by worker in other areas where workers have complied with the directive of NLC to embark on strike following the alleged interference of the state government in the Imo State NLC elections.

