News

Uzodinma flags off 12km Awo-Omamma-Okwudor Road project

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has flagged off the construction of 12 kilometer Awo-Omamma- Okwudor Road in Oru East and Njaba Local Government Areas of the state. The road which past administrations had ignored for reasons known to them would be completed in 18 months, according to the governor.

The governor said he had engaged a reputable company known as HENAN D.R. to “do a world class road that will compete with any other construction anywhere in the world” as Awo-Omamma-Okwudor road which would have double drainage address the road infrastructural deficit in the state as well as improve economic activities in the two local governments in particular and the state in general.

However, Uzodinma said the road was part of government’s efforts to strengthen the economic activities in Imo and to “help the rural farmers in the area to be able to evacuate their farm proceeds to the urban areas and maximize the gains of their agricultural output.”

Commissioner for Works, Raph Nwosu, who gave a brief history of the road, said it had broken down for 20 years and became a source of concern to the Shared Prosperity Government in Imo State, hence the need for the construction. Meanwhile, Uzodinma had used the opportunity to inspect a bad spot at Mgbidi on the Owerri- Onitsha Express Road that was constructed about two years by Julius Berger after being engaged by the Federal Government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MultiChoice talent factory launches ‘In Focus Masterclass Series

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is set to launch the ‘In Focus Masterclass Series’ hosted by South Africa-based film and TV veteran Ken Kaplan!   The series comprises of pre-recorded conversations now available on the MTF Portal. The Masterclass series will see Kaplan in virtual conversation with some of the most formidable creative technical […]
News

Mailafiya shuns Police invitation in Abuja

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The legal team of Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya, yesterday gave reasons why the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would not honour the fresh invitation extended to him by the Nigeria Police through the office of the Deputy Inspector-General Force Criminal Investigation Department.   Mailafia was invited to appear yesterday in Abuja […]
News

Kano elders petition Buhari over Ganduje’s moves to borrow from China

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR

Kano elders’ forum, the Kano Unity Forum, headed by a former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Tofa, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, Federal Ministry of Finance, against moves by Governor Umar Ganduje to take a N300 billion loan from China. The elders expressed reservations about the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: