Uzodinma flags off 12km Awo-Omamma-Okwudor Road project

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has flagged off the construction of 12 kilometer Awo-Omamma- Okwudor Road in Oru East and Njaba Local Government Areas of the state. The road which past administrations had ignored for reasons known to them would be completed in 18 months, according to the governor.

The governor said he had engaged a reputable company known as HENAN D.R. to “do a world class road that will compete with any other construction anywhere in the world” as Awo-Omamma-Okwudor road which would have double drainage address the road infrastructural deficit in the state as well as improve economic activities in the two local governments in particular and the state in general.

However, Uzodinma said the road was part of government’s efforts to strengthen the economic activities in Imo and to “help the rural farmers in the area to be able to evacuate their farm proceeds to the urban areas and maximize the gains of their agricultural output.”

Commissioner for Works, Raph Nwosu, who gave a brief history of the road, said it had broken down for 20 years and became a source of concern to the Shared Prosperity Government in Imo State, hence the need for the construction. Meanwhile, Uzodinma had used the opportunity to inspect a bad spot at Mgbidi on the Owerri- Onitsha Express Road that was constructed about two years by Julius Berger after being engaged by the Federal Government.

