Uzodinma for burial March 11

Mrs. Ngozi Ann Uzodinma (née Anyanwu) is dead.

This is contained in a statement issued by Chief Longers Anyanwu (Ebubedike) on behalf of the family.

He said: “With deep pains in our hearts but with total submission to the will of Almighty God, the families of late Nze Raymond Anyanwu of Umuosinta Amuzi & Hon. Jude Bekee Uzodinma of Umueghrenwoke Mgboma Alike, all in Obowo Local Government Area of lmo State, regret to announce the untimely death of their daughter, wife, mother and sister, Mrs. Ngozi Ann Uzodinma (née Anyanwu).”

Longers added that 11th March 2021 had been fixed for her interment after church service at her husband’s compound, Mgboma Alike, lkenanzizi, Obowo.

