News

Uzodinma, Imo PC shut down pro-democracy summit over Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday observed a minute silence in honour of two former ministers; Senator Bode Olowoporoku and Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Baba. Osinbajo chaired the council meeting because the President left for London on a two-week medical vacation yesterday.

He was scheduled to return to the country in the second week of April. The virtual FEC meeting had seven members physically present in the Executive Council Chambers of the State House. Officially announcing the passage of the two former ministers to the Council, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, recalled their various services to the country. Olowoporoku, who served as a senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district in the Senate, was Minister of Science and Technology in the Second Republic. He died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the age of 76 years. Also, the late Alhaji Muhammad Baba, was at different times, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Minister of State for Defence.

He died on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the age of 81. The Council meeting also had the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major- General Babagana Monguno (rtd), in attendance. Ministers physically in attendance included those of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; Power, Engr. Mamman Saleh; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed. Others were ministers of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello; Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, as well as other members of Council joined the meeting virtually.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Imo reduces 2020 budget from N140bn to N89bn

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

…seeks World Bank intervention fund The Imo State Executive Council has approved a revised 2020 budget of 140billion to 89billion. The proposal would be submitted to the State House of Assembly within seven days for consideration and approval. Addressing newsmen after the weekly Executive Council meeting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said that […]
News Top Stories

FG arraigns 3 FIRS Directors, 6 others for N4.5bn fraud

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal Government, yesterday, arraigned a former Coordinating Director of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Peter Hena, two other directors and six officials of the revenue agency before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for alleged N4.5 billion fraud. The two other directors are Mohammed Bello Auta (Director of Finance) and Benjamin Jiya (Assistant […]
News

Singer, Mr Dutch continues giveaway spree, gives out N5 milllion to mark birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Nigerian Afro-cyborg singer, Bright Ukpabi, better known as Mr. Dutch who fed 50 thousand less-fortunate Nigerians through his foundation, Mr Dutch Foundation during the pandemic lockdown has continued in the same tradition by doling out 5 million naira to the same set of people to mark his birthday which comes up today, June 26, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica