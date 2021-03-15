Uzodinma inaugurating my projects in first anniversary, says Okorocha

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

While Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has outlined activities to mark his one-year anniversary in office as Governor, his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha has come out to say that some projects commissioned and listed for commissioning were projects executed by him while in office.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, the former governor urged Uzodinma to stop re-commissioning already commissioned projects he did not build. Okorocha said: “Uzodinma must know that Imo people can neither be easily swayed nor misled.

“We appeal to His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma and the Camphope government he heads to stop claiming and commissioning projects which Senator Rochas Okorocha did when he governed the state from May 29, 2011 to May 28, 2019. “The governor and his media handlers should know the difference between constructing roads and rehabilitating roads

