Uzodinma is a legislator, can’t impede functions of legislature–Imo

Officials of the Imo State Government have said that the Governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma is a legislator and cannot usurp or impede the functions of the state house of assembly. This was in reaction to claims that some state governors are behind the inability of their state parliaments to commence and make submissions on the proposals for constitutional amendment forwarded to them six months ago by the office of the Deputy Senate President. Speaking to our correspondent, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Hon. Modestus Nwamkpa said that given the track record and known antecedents of Governor Uzodinma, it was impossible for the governor to obstruct the operations of the state parliament. He said: “You know Governor Hope Uzodinma is a legislator himself and he understands the need for legislative autonomy.

 

