News

Uzodinma lauds army, inaugurates school building school

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has commended leadership of the Nigerian Army for building two Primary School Blocks at Amakohia- Ubi Autonomous Community in Owerri West Council of the state. Uzodimma, who was full of appreciation yesterday in his remarks before commissioning the school’s blocks, was assisted by Major Gen. L. A Adegboye, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Major Gen. F. O. Agugo, General Officer commanding a Division and Brigadier Gen. L. Takura, General Officer commanding 82 Brigade Obinze among others.

The governor, however, described the Nigerian Army as one of the best and brightest globally, saying, despite paucity of funds at its disposal, the leadership had not shirked from fulfilling its civilian/military responsibility. “Our people are very appreciative of this gesture. Government of Imo State appreciates that this community is one of the most neglected and with this, the Nigerian Army has opened the door for development and I invite other agencies of government to follow suit,” Uzodinma said.

Meanwhile, Adegboye who represented the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, said the choice of Amakohia- Ubi for the project was well thought out as the Army would continue to extend developments to communities in the spirit of civil/military responsibility.

He urged the community to make good use of the school blocks, the water borehole and generating sets at the Community Primary School and LA Primary School respectively at Amakaohia-Ubi and to continue to have faith in the country. However, in his remarks, Major General Agugo, an indigene of Amakohia-Ubi, expressed joy and thanked Buratai for honouring him and his community with the project.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NERC: Electricity consumers pay N126.14bn in three months

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Despite the erratic power supply in Nigeria, electricity consumers paid N126.14 billion as tariff to 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). NERC, in a report, said the amount indicated 69.44 per cent collection efficiency when compared with the third quarter of 2019. It […]
News Top Stories

GOVERNORSHIP POLL: Gov sacks deputy’s aides as Assembly plots impeachment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Dep Gov: My principal bribing lawmakers with N10m each Akeredolu: I don’t believe in inducement The feud between Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, took a new dimension yesterday with the alleged plan to impeach the latter. This came as Governor Akeredolu sacked all the aides attached to the […]
News

Reps strip president of powers to order assets forfeiture

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to strip the president of the powers to order for forfeiture of assets of accused persons. It consequently sought to grant discretionary powers to the Judge of a High Court, to order forfeiture of assets of affected persons. The bill, which was passed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: