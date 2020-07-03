Uzodinma lauds army, inaugurates school building school

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has commended leadership of the Nigerian Army for building two Primary School Blocks at Amakohia- Ubi Autonomous Community in Owerri West Council of the state. Uzodimma, who was full of appreciation yesterday in his remarks before commissioning the school’s blocks, was assisted by Major Gen. L. A Adegboye, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Major Gen. F. O. Agugo, General Officer commanding a Division and Brigadier Gen. L. Takura, General Officer commanding 82 Brigade Obinze among others.

The governor, however, described the Nigerian Army as one of the best and brightest globally, saying, despite paucity of funds at its disposal, the leadership had not shirked from fulfilling its civilian/military responsibility. “Our people are very appreciative of this gesture. Government of Imo State appreciates that this community is one of the most neglected and with this, the Nigerian Army has opened the door for development and I invite other agencies of government to follow suit,” Uzodinma said.

Meanwhile, Adegboye who represented the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, said the choice of Amakohia- Ubi for the project was well thought out as the Army would continue to extend developments to communities in the spirit of civil/military responsibility.

He urged the community to make good use of the school blocks, the water borehole and generating sets at the Community Primary School and LA Primary School respectively at Amakaohia-Ubi and to continue to have faith in the country. However, in his remarks, Major General Agugo, an indigene of Amakohia-Ubi, expressed joy and thanked Buratai for honouring him and his community with the project.

