Uzodinma lauds Buhari over 27,000 Imo jobs

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative of engaging 774,000 youths as part of government’s social intervention programme. Uzodinma said the 27,000 beneficiaries from Imo State would assist in the stimulation of the economy as well as curbing crimes. Speaking at the flag off of the Extended Special Public Works Programme, the governor expressed appreciation to President Buhari for such innovative initiatives on how best to serve the interests of Nigerians.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, noted that the beneficiaries will be of help to their families and the state. “For us in Imo State,we are appreciative of the federal government’s gesture because it means that the youths who have been engaged in this programme will ameliorate the economic situation in their various homes and by extension, the state,” the governor said.

However, Uzodinma declared that the empowerment of the youths was also central to the prosperity agenda of his administration which had resulted in the training of 10,000 unemployed youths.

According to him, the government had budgeted 6billion for the training and equipment of youths as part of efforts to constructively engage them in businesses, saying since there was a correlation between unemployment and criminality, his administration was determined to ensure that the youths were gainfully engaged. Uzodinma charged beneficiaries to take the programme seriously and ensure that they make the state proud through their exemplary conduct.

