Uzodinma: Let’s forget same faith ticket, focus on activities of oil vandals, bandits

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has told Nigerians to de-emphasise the controversies generated by same faith ticket of the presidential candidate of his All Progressives Congress (APC) but focus more on the activities of the oil thieves who are currently threatening the economic survival of the country. Uzodinma, who also picked holes in the World Bank prediction that the country was facing an existential threat because of its precarious economy, made this call while responding to questions from journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday The governor also said that the President has approved his request to upgrade the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri to the Federal University of Technology Owerri Teaching Hospital.

He added that the President has also agreed to approve his proposal that the Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri be upgraded to the University of Education, Owerri. Asked to comment on the chances of the Muslim/ Muslim ticket of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima (APC) at the oncoming Presidential polls, the governor said Nigerians should be bothered more by the nation’s dwindling economic fortunes and call for the arrest and prosecution of identified oil thieves. He said: “The mood of the country today is not about who the candidates are.

The mood of the country is that two years ago or three years ago, we were producing 2.1 million barrels of crude oil day. For over 12 years, that has been our main source of foreign exchange. Suddenly, because of the activities of those who are have anti- national interest we’ve lost over a million barrels and barely managing to produce 1 million. ‘‘I think we should arise in unison to condemn the activities of crude oil theft by anti-Nigerian interest groups and bring back the economy of the country.

Because you have to have a country first before you have a president. Look at the quantum of banditry going on in Nigeria today. To the extent that bandits are courageously even coming into the capital city. We should rise in unison and condemned these activities. We should make emphasis on things that will unite the country.” The governors cautioned against dwelling in the same faith Presidency debates adding that doing so would only heat up the polity. Responding to the World Bank prediction, he said; “Even 25 years ago, before 1999, World Bank has always said Nigeria will break into pieces and today Nigeria has not been broken into a half piece.

 

