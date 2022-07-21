Metro & Crime

Uzodinma lied, Ebubeagu operatives killed 7of my kinsmen before me- Survivor

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Contrary to claims by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma that the seven wedding guests killed last Sunday by an alleged government sponsored vigilance group were bandits traced to their camp, one of the survivors of the massacre has told our correspondent that they were all innocent, unarmed kinsmen returning from a wedding. Nnamdi Nnanna, elder brother to the bridegroom, Chijioke Nnan-na, yesterday narrated how Ebubeagu operatives, allegedly shot and killed seven of his kinsmen before him in Awo-Omamma, Oru East Council Area of Imo State. Nnamdi, who works with a borehole drilling company, said he survived the slaughter just by a whisker.

On how he survived the massacre, he said he pleaded with the leader of the Ebubeagu team, whom he identified as Izuchukwu Akuegbulenwa, popularly known as Ogwu Mozambique, who is also not an operative of the DSS as claimed by the Governor. “I called out to him and begged him to spare my life,” he said.

Nnamdi who is also a father of two, narrated that on their way home, they travelled on four motorcycles, three were ahead while his own motorcycle was behind, pulling up the rear with three occupants. He said as he saw his kinsmen being gunned down, he shouted and told his rider to reverse and they beat a fast retreat, but that was not enough. He said the Ebubeagu operatives, gave a chase and in their haste, their rider hit a bump and one of them fell out.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Businessman killed in Ondo hotel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure A businessman was over the weekend killed in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be assassins. The 38-year-old businessman, identified as Babatunde Adeluka Olubasa, was shot dead at Helena Hotel where he had lodged at Ijapo in Akure, the state capital on Boxing Day. According to findings by New Telegraph, the […]
Metro & Crime

20 abducted in Abuja community, say residents

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

We rescued five during shootout –Police Residents of Tunga Maji in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said gunmen invaded their community and abducted over 20 persons. A resident of the community, Ezekiel Denzi, said the gunmen kidnapped over 20 people after a prolonged gun battle with vigilantes in the community. Another resident, Pious Bala, said […]
Metro & Crime

Gana: Our lives are in danger, Benue Rep member cries out

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

A member of the House of Representatives representing Logo/Ukum/Katsina-Ala, Dr. Richard Gbande has cried out that his life is in danger following his involvement in negotiating for the surrender of killed gang leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, by men of the Nigeria Army. Beside him, Dr. Gbande also alleged that the lives of other political, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica