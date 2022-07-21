Uzodinma lied, Ebubeagu operatives killed 7of my kinsmen before me- Survivor

Contrary to claims by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma that the seven wedding guests killed last Sunday by an alleged government sponsored vigilance group were bandits traced to their camp, one of the survivors of the massacre has told our correspondent that they were all innocent, unarmed kinsmen returning from a wedding. Nnamdi Nnanna, elder brother to the bridegroom, Chijioke Nnan-na, yesterday narrated how Ebubeagu operatives, allegedly shot and killed seven of his kinsmen before him in Awo-Omamma, Oru East Council Area of Imo State. Nnamdi, who works with a borehole drilling company, said he survived the slaughter just by a whisker.

On how he survived the massacre, he said he pleaded with the leader of the Ebubeagu team, whom he identified as Izuchukwu Akuegbulenwa, popularly known as Ogwu Mozambique, who is also not an operative of the DSS as claimed by the Governor. “I called out to him and begged him to spare my life,” he said.

Nnamdi who is also a father of two, narrated that on their way home, they travelled on four motorcycles, three were ahead while his own motorcycle was behind, pulling up the rear with three occupants. He said as he saw his kinsmen being gunned down, he shouted and told his rider to reverse and they beat a fast retreat, but that was not enough. He said the Ebubeagu operatives, gave a chase and in their haste, their rider hit a bump and one of them fell out.

