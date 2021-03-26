News

Uzodinma marked my house for demolition – Okorocha’s aide

Former Special Adviser on Media to former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Sam Onwuemeodo has raised the alarm that his house had been marked for demolition by officials/ agents of Governor Hope Uzodinma administration. Onwuemeodo, who has been a vociferous spokesman for Senator Okorocha and a fiery critic of Governor Uzodinma’s administration, accused the state government of commencing a deliberate onslaught against the people of the state, especially those loyal to the former governor. The former special aide, who described Governor Uzodinma’s recent actions as “administrative terrorism” had in a statement said: “As I write, nobody has told me the reason for marking my house for demolition. Whether the house was acquired illegally, or the house distorted the Owerri Master Plan, or whether I have become another son-in-law of Senator Rochas Okorocha, I am yet to be told why my house was marked for demolition.”

