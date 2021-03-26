Uzodinma marked my house for demolition – Okorocha’s aide

Former Special Adviser on Media to former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Sam Onwuemeodo has raised the alarm that his house had been marked for demolition by officials/ agents of Governor Hope Uzodinma administration. Onwuemeodo, who has been a vociferous spokesman for Senator Okorocha and a fiery critic of Governor Uzodinma’s administration, accused the state government of commencing a deliberate onslaught against the people of the state, especially those loyal to the former governor. The former special aide, who described Governor Uzodinma’s recent actions as “administrative terrorism” had in a statement said: “As I write, nobody has told me the reason for marking my house for demolition. Whether the house was acquired illegally, or the house distorted the Owerri Master Plan, or whether I have become another son-in-law of Senator Rochas Okorocha, I am yet to be told why my house was marked for demolition.”
Related Articles
Elders to NASS: Stay action on budget until Buhari sacks Service Chiefs
Our Reporter As the security situation in the country worsens, some elders in the country under the aegis of Coalition of Nigeria Elders for Peace and Good Governance (CONEPAGG), have urged the National Assembly to stay legislative action on the 2021 Appropriation Bill pending when President Muhammadu Buhari will implement their joint resolution for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why we removed reciprocity fees for Nigerian visa applicants –U. S
The United States says it removed the reciprocity fee for visa applicants imposed in 2019 because the Nigerian government removed additional fees on U.S. citizens applying for Nigerian visas. In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Section of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, it said the reciprocity fee will no longer be […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Edo records 30 new cases, two more deaths
Edo State yesterday recorded 30 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), two more deaths and 632 active cases. This is as the state government said it has also intensified measures to curtail the spread of the second wave of the pandemic in the state. The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)