News

Uzodinma moves to revamp tourism assets

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has declared the resolve of his administration to commence a deliberate revamping and re-vitalization of the tourism industry in the state. In specific terms, the government has initiated the process of putting machinery in place to resuscitate tourist’ locations, facilities and infrastructure in the state. The essence is to elevate Imo to a competitive status in Nigeria’s tourism industry and make the state a choice destination for tourists. These were disclosed by the Imo State Commissioner for Tourism, Mazi Uche Ohia during the oneday workshop on ‘Tourism Leadership’ held in Owerri yesterday under the auspices of International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF – Africa) and Imo Hoteliers Association.

Presenting the keynote address, the Commissioner noted that the Hotel and Hospitality subsector is a fundamental building block for tourism development. He added that, “Governor Hope Uzodinma who is focused on leveraging on the latent tourism potentials of Imo State partnering with all tourism stakeholders to take Imo State to the pinnacle of tourism leadership in the country.” He continued: “His Excellency’s vision is to position Imo State to become the prime hub of tourism by re-vamping the Tourism Sector through massive application of the 3R mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery to our latent and neglected tourism assets.

“In synergy with tourism stakeholders, Government is gearing up to rebrand and to promote tourism in Imo State to encourage local and foreign investments and, by so doing, create job opportunities for a broad spectrum of persons with significant returns for stakeholders.” Ohia noted that aside from a natural, geographically strategic location that makes Imo equidistant to most major cities of the SouthEast and SouthSouth geopolitical zones, Imo State (the Eastern Heartland) is greatly endowed with enormous tourism assets, resources, products and structures.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 spike: Adhere to protocols, guidelines-NMA tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Concerned about the spike in new coronavirus infections in the country, the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan has appealed to Nigerians and Lagos residents in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. Also, Adenekan in his New Year’s message issued Friday, underscored the imperative […]
News Top Stories

Power minister apologises as Nigeria suffers nationwide power outages

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

17 power plants in disarray Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, has apologised to consumers as Nigeria, again, was thrown into another nationwide power outages buoyed by sixteen thermal and hydroelectric plants that are now hit by serious problems. While eight of the plants have broken down, one hydro is shut; seven integrated plants suffer gas […]
News

Insecurity: Tambuwal, Masari, Mutawalle seek EU, others’ assistance

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

In a collective bid to curtail banditry, kidnappings and violence in the North- West geo-political zone, three governors from the region were yesterday unanimous that there was the need to seek European Union and some Western Countries including the United States of America, UK and Canada’s assistance. At a meeting held at the EU compound […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica