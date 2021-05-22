Uzodinma moves to revamp tourism assets

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has declared the resolve of his administration to commence a deliberate revamping and re-vitalization of the tourism industry in the state. In specific terms, the government has initiated the process of putting machinery in place to resuscitate tourist’ locations, facilities and infrastructure in the state. The essence is to elevate Imo to a competitive status in Nigeria’s tourism industry and make the state a choice destination for tourists. These were disclosed by the Imo State Commissioner for Tourism, Mazi Uche Ohia during the oneday workshop on ‘Tourism Leadership’ held in Owerri yesterday under the auspices of International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF – Africa) and Imo Hoteliers Association.

Presenting the keynote address, the Commissioner noted that the Hotel and Hospitality subsector is a fundamental building block for tourism development. He added that, “Governor Hope Uzodinma who is focused on leveraging on the latent tourism potentials of Imo State partnering with all tourism stakeholders to take Imo State to the pinnacle of tourism leadership in the country.” He continued: “His Excellency’s vision is to position Imo State to become the prime hub of tourism by re-vamping the Tourism Sector through massive application of the 3R mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery to our latent and neglected tourism assets.

“In synergy with tourism stakeholders, Government is gearing up to rebrand and to promote tourism in Imo State to encourage local and foreign investments and, by so doing, create job opportunities for a broad spectrum of persons with significant returns for stakeholders.” Ohia noted that aside from a natural, geographically strategic location that makes Imo equidistant to most major cities of the SouthEast and SouthSouth geopolitical zones, Imo State (the Eastern Heartland) is greatly endowed with enormous tourism assets, resources, products and structures.

