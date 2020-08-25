News

Uzodinma, Ogah join Ikpeazu to unveil library in honour of father

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah joined Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and his siblings to unveil a library in honour of their late father, Pa Ishmael Ikpeazu.

 

The library which is meant to revive reading culture among youths on completion would be stocked with contemporary books on diverse  spheres of academics, leadership and global developments.

 

New Telegraph gathered from the event that the library would be fully equipped with science laboratory for science students of secondary and tertiary institutions to conduct their practical. As gathered, the library will also have a recreational area where students on an excursion would unwind and engage in interactive and educational activities.

 

It will also have an amphitheater for lectures and seminars and accommodation for visiting scholars and researchers.

 

Speaking at the  unveiling of the Ishmael Ikpeazu Memorial Library, Ikpeazu explained that the library would house not less than 30,000 books, stressing that it was not going to be about old books, but contemporary books as well.

 

Ikpeazu, who was visibly excited with the caliber of guests at the event, including Uzodinma and Ogah explained also that the management of the library would host leaders and achievers, who would be invited from time to time to talk to the young ones and redirect them positively.

