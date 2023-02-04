News Top Stories

Uzodinma plotting a massive vote-buying campaign, PDP alerts EFCC, CBN, others

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has said that it is worried that, despite its demand on the Federal Government and security agencies to stop Governor Hope Uzodinma’s alleged plot to perpetrate large-scale vote buying and electoral fraud through electronic money transfers to voters ahead of the 2023 general elections, nothing seems to have been done by the relevant authorities.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state, Mr. Collins Opurozor, who further alleged that agents of the Imo state government and the APC have gone a long way in harvesting the PVC information, bank account details, and polling unit names and codes of thousands of eligible voters. According to Opurozor, “they did so with what they termed ‘Vote Canvassing Form’.”

His words: “Our Party has credible intelligence that this attempt to derail democracy in Imo State is coordinated through the Office of the Accountant- General of the State who has converted his very sensitive position to finance department of Imo APC, and has lent himself entirely to aiding and abetting electoral fraud. “Imo PDP, therefore, while calling on the EFCC to immediately arrest and prosecute the Accountant General of Imo State, also demands that the Central Bank of Nigeria should quickly impose crushing sanctions on commercial banks which are now in bed with these anti-democratic forces within the decadent APC regime in Imo to circumvent the wishes of Imo people.”

 

Our Reporters

