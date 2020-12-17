News

Uzodinma presents N346bn budget for 2021

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State yesterday presented an appropriation bill of #346,169,972,085 before the state Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year. The budget captioned “Budget of Wealth Creation” earmarked #74,664,241,941 for recurrent expenditure representing 50 percent of the proposed budget and #271,525 730,144 for capital expenditure. The Consolidated Revenue Fund Charges (CRFC) representing 20 percent is #13,338,198,348, proposed personnel cost is #14,120, 082,284, overhead costs #33,723,664,910 while #13,462,316,398 was proposed for subventioncosts. Presenting the budget, Uzodinma disclosed that an increase in the personnel cost for Ministries was anticipated to accommodate new minimum wage of workers in the state civil service. He, however, disclosed that his administration would adopt strategies towards reducing fiscal wastages and apply prudent utilisation of resources to enable him execute proposed project

Our Reporters

