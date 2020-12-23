Uzodinma signs N346.2bn budget into law

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has signed the 2021 budget of N346.2 billion tagged “Budget of Wealth Creation” into law. At the signing ceremony which took place at the Executive Chambers yesterday at the Government House Owerri was witnessed by Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, Speaker Paul Emeziem and Principal Officers of Imo State House of Assembly and members of the state’s expanded executive.

Putting the official seal on the 2021 appropriation bill as passed by the House of Assembly, the governor informed that the executive had presented an estimate that was “a realistic thinking of what will drive Imo State to the next level, if fully implemented.” The governor, however, reiterated the tagged “Budget of Wealth Creation” and emphasised that if well implemented would address unemployment problems, provide infrastructure, counterpart funding to the state’s global partners and bridge the gaps existing between the state local economy and other economies.

He also noted that the executive arm of government had the responsibility to “drive the appropriated revenue, generate the revenue through her MDAs, spend the revenue as appropriated and ensure that the performance profile of the budget as passed into law is reasonable and such that will impact on the lives of the State and her citizenry.”

