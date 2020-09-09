News

Uzodinma signs two bills into law

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has signed into law a bill to establish the state’s Micro, Small and Medium Industries Development Agency and Other Related Matters and another bill establishing a Bureau to Coordinate, Supervise and Monitor projects undertaken by Donors/ Development Partners in Imo State and other related matters.

 

The governor said the bills would mark yet another milestone in a committed effort to fast track development and growth of the state.

 

Uzodimma said: “Therefore, the bills are necessary to put a body together that will supervise and monitor local manufacturing, entrepreneurship skills, private sector driven activity, intervention from government and non-governmental organizations.

 

“Other objectives include empowerment of local artisans, specify standards for them and ensure that products being delivered to the markets are not only hygienic but fit for human consumption.”

 

The governor, who commended the House of Assembly leadership for the speedy passage of the bills said that there were interventions to the state from World Bank, USAID, French Developmental Agencies.

