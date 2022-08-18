News

Uzodinma swears in 27 LG sole administrators, others

Posted on

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday swore-in sole administrators for the 27 local government areas of the state. Uzodinma also sworein two commissioners and four members of the state House of Assembly Service Commission. The two commissioners are Prof. Eugene Opara and Mr. Jerry Egemba. The new members of the House of Assembly Service Commission include Dr Lambert Orisakwe and Messrs Emmanuel Orie, Israel Nnataraonye and Mike Nduleche. In his speech at the event, the governor admonished them to use their offices to serve the people and drive the affairs of government. He attributed the high poverty level in rural areas of the state to the non-functionality of local government administration.

 

Our Reporters

