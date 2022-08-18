Uzodinma swears in 27 LG sole administrators, others

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday swore-in sole administrators for the 27 local government areas of the state. Uzodinma also sworein two commissioners and four members of the state House of Assembly Service Commission. The two commissioners are Prof. Eugene Opara and Mr. Jerry Egemba. The new members of the House of Assembly Service Commission include Dr Lambert Orisakwe and Messrs Emmanuel Orie, Israel Nnataraonye and Mike Nduleche. In his speech at the event, the governor admonished them to use their offices to serve the people and drive the affairs of government. He attributed the high poverty level in rural areas of the state to the non-functionality of local government administration.
Related Articles
FG determined to rehabilitate Warri, Kaduna refineries –Sylva
…as PTI graduates 2,297 students The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has stressed the Federal Government’s commitment to rehabilitating the Warri and Kaduna refineries after finishing the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery and Petrochemical Company. Sylva made this disclosure during the 2021 graduation ceremony of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Drama as Reps, Amaechi disagree on Chinese loans
The continuation of the House of Representatives’ probe into $500 million Chinese loans for railways in the country was yesterday mired in drama occasioned by disagreement between the probe committee chairman, Hon. Ossai Ossai and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. Trouble began when chairman of the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti PDP determined to overthrow APC
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State said in an effort to operate on a virile team and recapture power in 2022, it has commenced mobilisation of members and mapping out strategies in preparation for governorship election. The party in this regard has mandated it’s executives at all levels to begin aggressive membership mobilisation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)