Uzodinma to Okorocha: Your silence over Orlu crisis suspiciouS

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has urged authorities to investigate Senator Rochas Okorocha for possible complicity in a crisis rocking Orlu community in the state.

 

The governor, who spoke through his Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cyprian Akaolisa also accused a whitegarment church, Cherubim and Seraphim, Sabbath Missions, saying hoodlums perpetrating crimes in Orlu were using the white garment church as cover up for their nefarious activities.

Uzodinma said: “It was unfortunate that the senator representing Orlu has said nothing throughout the period Orlu people were being killed. He said nothing throughout the period policemen were being killed; he said nothing.

 

“But last week I saw his press statement when he visited the House of one traditional ruler and said the monarch was molested when the military asked him to lie on the ground because he failed to identify himself properly.

 

That is what attracted our senator representing Orlu, Chief Rochas Okorocha.

 

“Orlu was burning and people were losing their lives and he said nothing, is that the kind of representation we need at the senate? I will call on the authorities to investigate the activities of Rochas Okorocha to ascertain whether he is involved in what is happening in Orlu

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

