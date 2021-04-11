Uzodinma turning governance to clownery – Okorocha 

Forner governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has accused the incumbent governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma of ridiculing the office of the governor.

Okorocha accused Uzodinma of public deception, barefaced lies, executive misconducts all of which denigrates the Office of the Governor.

Okorocha, who spoke through his media adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, cited recent instances where the governor’s actions question his capacity to lead a people, what more, governing a state.

He wondered why a governor could trivialize an issue as serious as last Monday’s attack in Owerri by speaking from both sides of the mouth rather than allowing security agencies to do their work.