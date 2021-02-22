Uzodinma v Okorocha: Groups ask Buhari, party leadership to intervene

Different groups on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni to intervene on the feud between the former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and the incumbent, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

According to the groups, the feud, which is happening at a point the party was doing membership registration and revalidation, is inimical to the party’s fortunes and progress in the South East.

The Uzodinma/Okorocha feud on Sunday took another twist as Okorocha was arrested by Uzodinma’s government for allegedly breaking into a sealed property owned by his (Okorocha’s wife).

But speaking Monday, in Abuja, the different groups called on the President and Caretaker Committee to weigh in and resolve the feud.

One of the speakers, Dr. Kingman Chikelu, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora, said they had submitted 16 complaints to embassies on the crisis in Imo State.

He gave the embassies and High Commission to include: UK, South Africa, Liberia, Zimbabwe, Congo and others.

According to him, the political feud in the state is causing embarrassment to Nigeria and Nigerians in the international community.

