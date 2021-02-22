Politics

Uzodinma v Okorocha: Groups ask Buhari, party leadership to intervene

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Different groups on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni to intervene on the feud between the former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and the incumbent, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

According to the groups, the feud, which is happening at a point the party was doing membership registration and revalidation, is inimical to the party’s fortunes and progress in the South East.

The Uzodinma/Okorocha feud on Sunday took another twist as Okorocha was arrested by Uzodinma’s government for allegedly breaking into a sealed property owned by his (Okorocha’s wife).

But speaking Monday, in Abuja, the different groups called on the President and Caretaker Committee to weigh in and resolve the feud.

One of the speakers, Dr. Kingman Chikelu, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora, said they had submitted 16 complaints to embassies on the crisis in Imo State.
He gave the embassies and High Commission to include: UK, South Africa, Liberia, Zimbabwe, Congo and others.

According to him, the political feud in the state is causing embarrassment to Nigeria and Nigerians in the international community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

INEC 2019 election report recommends e-voting, online registration

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The report of the 2019 general elections of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recommended for adoption of electronic voting and early/special voting for election duty and other related officials, as well as improvement of voter registration process to accommodate online registration, in future elections. The report, contains two documents, the report of the […]
Politics

Water Resources Bill is unconstitutional, source of instability –Prof. Saror

Posted on Author CEPHAS IORHEMEN

    Professor Daniel Iyorkegh Saror is former Vice Chancellor of the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, who also contested the 2007 governorship election on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) but lost out to Gabriel Suswam. In this interview with CEPHAS IORHEMEN, the Professor of Veterinary Medicine who was also […]
Politics

Abia is suffering from hangover of borrowing – Chukwu

Posted on Author IGBEAKU ORJI

Hon. Chijioke Chukwu is the member representing Bende North in the Abia State House of Assembly. In this interview with IGBEAKU ORJI, he bares his mind on governance in the state As a first timer in legislative business, how is your experience in the Abia State House of Assembly? Actually, I am a first timer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica