Uzodinma: You’ve no monopoly of violence, Govs tell attackers 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

State governors said those behind the weekend attack on the country home of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma have taken criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.
The governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), in a statement by their Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, warned that the attackers have no monopoly of violence.
The forum called on security agencies to fish out those behind the attack.
“All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.
“The forum calls on all good citizens to cooperate with the nation’s security forces and the government in trying to build a civil, safe and secure environment for our citizens,” the NGF stated.
According to the statement: “The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction.”
The NGF sympathised with Governor Uzodinma and commiserates with the injured, maimed or killed.

