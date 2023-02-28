2023 Elections News

Uzodinma’s Men Arrest INEC Officials Who Resisted Their Rigging Plan – Reps Member

A member representing Nwangele/ Nkwerre/ Isu/ Njaba (NNIN) Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo has raised the alarm over the arrest of ad hoc personnel of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) posted to Njaba Local Government Area for the federal constituency’s election.

Ozurigbo, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the election in the federal constituency while briefing journalists said that INEC staff are being held at the Anti-fraud unit of the state police command in Owerri for refusing to compromise the outcome of the election in Njaba LGA.

According to Ozuruigbo, “the arrest is to intimidate them to accept and allow the result of the election to be rewritten in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The House of Representatives member disclosed that from the results so far announced by the INEC, he won and is leading in Nkwerre, Nwangele and Isu LGAs of the federal Constituency.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman to order the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, to release the detained INEC officials so that they would finish collation and announce him the winner of the election.

He said: “INEC has announced results in three out of the four LGAs that make up the federal constituency. I won in Nkwerre, Nwangele and Isu LGAs. I lead with over 10,000 votes margin.

“The APC men first tried to induce the INEC staff posted to Njaba but they refused. They then arrested them and dumped them at the Anti-Fraud unit of the state police command. They are currently re-writing the result to announce APC as the winner in an election they placed a distant third position.

“Let the INEC chairman know this that APC is re-writing the result of the election I have won. Let the inspector general of police order for the release of the detained INEC officials because you can’t punish somebody for doing what is right. APC’s ploy to impose themselves on the people of my federal constituency where I won everywhere will be rejected.”

