Uzodinma’s silence over burning of Imo community by soldiers shocking – Don

A university teacher and public relations expert, Dr. Walter Duru, has described as shocking, the continued silence of Governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodinma, over the unfortunate incident in Izombe, Oguta Local Government Area of the state, which rendered thousands of indigenes of the area homeless.

Duru, in a statement made available to journalists in Owerri, argued that Uzodinma’s decision to leave the people to their fate was a bad example in leadership, describing it as unfortunate.

According to him: “On Friday, October 8, 2021, heavily armed men, suspected to be soldiers from the 34 Field Artillery Brigade, Obinze, invaded Umuokwu village in Izombe, Oguta Local Government Area, where they burnt over 70 houses, destroyed property worth billions of naira and rendered thousands of people homeless.

The statement reads: “Seventy-two hours after the unfortunate incident, no official of the Imo State government has said one word, not to talk of visiting the area. The body language of the present administration in Imo State is very dangerous.

“It sends a strong signal that those in authority do not care about the wellbeing of the citizens, else, how could a government be so insensitive that an incident of that magnitude occurred in the state and the government is not concerned?”

“I mean that soldiers invaded a community in your state, killed, maimed, destroyed property worth billions of naira, set about seventy houses ablaze and three days after, the state government has shown no concern,? he queried

Like this: Like Loading...