Sports

Uzoho happy to be back after injury layoff

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Su p e r Eagles g o a l – k e e p e r , F r a n c i s Uzoho, is elated to be back in training with his club, Apoel FC ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

 

Uzoho picked up the injury in Nigeria’s 1-1 friendly clash against the Selecao of Brazil in October 2019.

 

The young goalkeeper was stretchered off after the hour mark and missed the rest of the campaign as a result of the set- back. Uzoho recently joined Apoel FC from the Spanish side, Deportivo La Coruna, and was on loan with Omonia last season. T

 

he 21-year-old Uzoho was part of the Super Eagles squad at Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup where he was behind the sticks for Nigeria in their three group games. He also featured at Egypt 2019 African Cup of Nations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Minister Receives Report of Taskforce on National Stadium

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has received the Comprehensive Audit Report of the Tenanted Facilities at the National Stadium, Suru-Lere, Lagos. The 13 man Ministerial Taskforce Committee inaugurated by the Hon. Minister via a Webinar online conference on Tuesday, the 9th of June 2020 kept to the Terms of […]
Sports

Solskjaer’s ‘hopeful’ Pogba will sign new United deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Paul Pogba will sign a new Manchester United contract and play an important role in the club’s future success. Pogba has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid or former side Juventus, and even admitted himself last year that he was looking for a “new challenge” in his career, […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Lewandowski, Haaland net doubles in Bayern, Dortmund wins

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    R obert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern Munich and Erling Braut Haaland netted a double for Borussia Dortmund as both sides recorded victories in the penultimate round of Bundesliga games. Bayern, who had secured the title in their previous match, won 3-1 at home against Freiburg. Dortmund guaranteed themselves second place with a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: