Uzoho happy to be back after injury layoff

Su p e r Eagles g o a l – k e e p e r , F r a n c i s Uzoho, is elated to be back in training with his club, Apoel FC ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

Uzoho picked up the injury in Nigeria’s 1-1 friendly clash against the Selecao of Brazil in October 2019.

The young goalkeeper was stretchered off after the hour mark and missed the rest of the campaign as a result of the set- back. Uzoho recently joined Apoel FC from the Spanish side, Deportivo La Coruna, and was on loan with Omonia last season. T

he 21-year-old Uzoho was part of the Super Eagles squad at Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup where he was behind the sticks for Nigeria in their three group games. He also featured at Egypt 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Like this: Like Loading...