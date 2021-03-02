Sports

Uzoho in form ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, is in form of his life after returning from an injury that kept him out of actions for almost 16 months.

Uzoho delivered an excellent display to guide APOEL Nicosia to a 2-0 win over Ethnikos Achna in Cyprus on Sunday.

Emilio Nsue’s strike moments before halftime and Joe Garner’s effort just past the hour mark were all Savvas Poursaitidis’ men needed to bag the maximum points in their first relegation round match of the league campaign.

More remarkably, though, it was the third time in eight championship matches that Uzoho would keep a clean sheet.

The 22-year-old, Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, suffered a terrible injury on international duty back in October 2019, which kept him out of action for club and country for the best part of 2020.

But Uzoho finally returned to club action in January and kept a clean sheet as APOEL handed a 3-0 humbling to Ermis Aradippou.

Apart from a stalemate against Anorthosis, the former Golden Eaglets goalie has had his net breached in every game played since, until Ethnikos Achna came calling at the Neo GSP Stadium on Sunday evening

