Uzoho laments Eagles’ World Cup ouster, begs Nigerians

Super Eagles and Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has described the past few days as the worst in his lifetime after his error ensured Ghana got a result in Abuja. Uzoho who made decent stops in the first leg in Kumasi saw a low drive by Thomas Partey beat him in Abuja, to the displeasure of fans.

In a post on Instagram, Uzoho said; “This past couple of days have been the worst in my lifetime. I wanted to take my nation to Qatar but rather did the op posite. “I know what football means to you all and to myself, I can’t promise not to make mistakes again but I can promise not to give up until I bring back that smile on your faces. “Thank you for the support and God bless Nigeria.”

The error by Uzoho has seen him receive sticks but the goalkeeper who has stayed mum since the poor showing almost a week ago has finally come out to apologise.

The Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper was in goal in 2018 as Nigeria crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages and has had a stop-start Super Eagles career ever since.

