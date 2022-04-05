Sports

Uzoho laments Eagles’ World Cup ouster, begs Nigerians

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Super Eagles and Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has described the past few days as the worst in his lifetime after his error ensured Ghana got a result in Abuja. Uzoho who made decent stops in the first leg in Kumasi saw a low drive by Thomas Partey beat him in Abuja, to the displeasure of fans.

 

In a post on Instagram, Uzoho said; “This past couple of days have been the worst in my lifetime. I wanted to take my nation to Qatar but rather did the op  posite. “I know what football means to you all and to myself, I can’t promise not to make mistakes again but I can promise not to give up until I bring back that smile on your faces. “Thank you for the support and God bless Nigeria.”

 

The error by Uzoho has seen him receive sticks but the goalkeeper who has stayed mum since the poor showing almost a week ago has finally come out to apologise.

 

The Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper was in goal in 2018 as Nigeria crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages and has had a stop-start Super Eagles career ever since.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Serie A: Lukaku hits double as Inter sink Genoa to keep pressure on Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

  Internazionale put more pressure on the stuttering Serie A leaders Juventus when two goals by Romelu Lukaku and one from Alexis Sánchez gave them a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Genoa on Saturday. Inter, who have two games left, moved above Atalanta into second place with 76 points, four behind Juventus who host Sampdoria on Sunday. Juve, who have three […]
Sports

AFCON same level as World Cup, Euros, Copa America –Troost-Ekong

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles defender, William Troost- Ekong, has said the Africa Cup of Nations should be classed alongside the FIFA World Cup, Euro Cup and the Copa America, as he called for more respect for the African showpiece.   Speaking in an interview with BBC, the Watford centre-back said seeing Premier League players being asked if […]
Sports

Duplantis pushed to record-breaking heights by sibling rivalry, family coaching

Posted on Author Reporter

  Armand Duplantis, already sure of his place in pole vault history, flew even higher on Monday when he broke his own world record with a leap of 6.19m in Belgrade. The 22-year-old American-born Swede known as “Mondo” was born and raised in Louisiana. His gold in Tokyo last year boosted his status in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica