Uzoho swells Eagles camp to 10 players

AC Omonia goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, has swelled the players in Super Eagles camp in Abuja after his arrival on Saturday January 1, ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

 

According to a release by the Nigeria Football Federation, Uzoho joined the nine other players in a camp to increase the tally to 10.

 

Henry Onyekuru, Peter Olayinka, Chidozie Awaziem, Chidera Ejuke, Daniel Akpeyi, Sadiq Umar, Olisa Ndah, John Noble and Taiwo Awoniyi are the other players in camp at the moment.

 

The Super Eagles are currently in Abuja preparing for the AFCON as more players are expected in the next few days. Eagles are drawn in the same group with seven-time champion, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

 

Nigeria will face off against Egypt in their first game on January 11 before other games against Sudan and Guinea Bissau. West Ham

 

