Uzoka: Excellent service delivery key to customer satisfaction

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Uzoka, has said that excellent service delivery is a key ingredient towards ensuring customer satisfaction. The GMD, who said this in a message to mark the 2020 edition of the Customer Service Week, commended the bank’s staff, who, he noted, have worked tirelessly towards satisfying their customers, urging them not to rest on their oars.

The Customer Service Week, which is celebrated annually all over the world, recognises the importance of customer service and seeks to show appreciation to the staff who serve and support customers with the highest degree of care and professionalism. According to him, the theme for this year’s celebrations, “Dream Team” embodies the core values of the bank – the 3Es which stand for Excellence, Enterprise, and Execution which is achievable when an institution genuinely cares about the customers.

He said: “Now more than ever, we have discovered things that truly matter, and it has taken the utmost dedication and commitment of all of us to stay resilient even when it seemed like everything was falling apart. “From colleagues who had to show up at work to make sure our services continued to run, to staff who worked remotely, delivering excellent service to the best of their ability, it has taken great grit to get us here today. It is commendable to see the power of people committed to succeeding.

“As we celebrate this year’s Customer Service Week, I would like to express my gratitude to you all for the journey so far. Most especially, I would like us to keep focused on and dedicated to delivering excellence to our customers who have stayed loyal to the team. They are the real MVPs that keep us going strong.”

