Business

Uzoka: Excellent service delivery key to customer satisfaction

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Uzoka, has said that excellent service delivery is a key ingredient towards ensuring customer satisfaction. The GMD, who said this in a message to mark the 2020 edition of the Customer Service Week, commended the bank’s staff, who, he noted, have worked tirelessly towards satisfying their customers, urging them not to rest on their oars.

The Customer Service Week, which is celebrated annually all over the world, recognises the importance of customer service and seeks to show appreciation to the staff who serve and support customers with the highest degree of care and professionalism. According to him, the theme for this year’s celebrations, “Dream Team” embodies the core values of the bank – the 3Es which stand for Excellence, Enterprise, and Execution which is achievable when an institution genuinely cares about the customers.

He said: “Now more than ever, we have discovered things that truly matter, and it has taken the utmost dedication and commitment of all of us to stay resilient even when it seemed like everything was falling apart. “From colleagues who had to show up at work to make sure our services continued to run, to staff who worked remotely, delivering excellent service to the best of their ability, it has taken great grit to get us here today. It is commendable to see the power of people committed to succeeding.

“As we celebrate this year’s Customer Service Week, I would like to express my gratitude to you all for the journey so far. Most especially, I would like us to keep focused on and dedicated to delivering excellence to our customers who have stayed loyal to the team. They are the real MVPs that keep us going strong.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends weekly gains by 1.41%

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

POSITIVE SENTIMENT   Financial services industry led the activity chart with 677.301 million shares valued at N5.070 billion traded in 10,386 deals   Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week ended positive as the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation both appreciated by 1.41 per cent to close the week […]
Business

Linkage Assurance targets N872m gross premium

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Linkage Assurance Plc has projected to achieve N871.767m gross premium written for the fourth quarter ending December 2020. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the insurance firm also projected N73.063 million as profit after tax and N162.736 million as profit before tax for the period.   For the fourth […]
Business

LCCI: Forging ahead for real sector’s growth

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

At this year’s Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)’s virtual Presidential Policy Dialogue Session held in Lagos recently, the Federal Government and members of the organised private sector (OPS) took time to address salient issues impeding growth in the nation’s business environment as well as proffering solutions. Taiwo Hassan reports Again, the challenges beclouding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: