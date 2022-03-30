Uzor Kalu wants NFF sacked over Eagles World Cup ouster

Ajibade Olusesan

Former Abia State Governor Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called for the sacking of the entire management of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) following the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Eagles could not pick the ticket after drawing 1-1 with Ghana who qualified on a away goal rule. The first leg played in Kumasi had ended goalless.

Orji Kalu described the incident as sad but said it was a reflection of the incompetence of the people managing football in Nigeria.

He wrote on his verified Facebook page that the Eagles have the quality to be the best on the continent but for poor administration of the game in the country.

He wrote: “What a sad night for all soccer lovers! It is high time the entire Management of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is overhauled.

“In the past five years, we have exercised patience with incompetence (about a team) that should ordinarily be the best, not just in Africa, but the world. The reality is that football is the same with science courses like Medicine and Engineering where you can’t cut corners, otherwise, you (will) produce quack and incompetent people.

“The Federal Government and Nigerians have supported the NFF beyond measures and since they can’t give us the needed result, they should be sacked for a better and more tactical management.”

