Sports

Uzor Kalu wants NFF sacked over Eagles World Cup ouster

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ajibade Olusesan

Former Abia State Governor Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called for the sacking of the entire management of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) following the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Eagles could not pick the ticket after drawing 1-1 with Ghana who qualified on a away goal rule. The first leg played in Kumasi had ended goalless.

Orji Kalu described the incident as sad but said it was a reflection of the incompetence of the people managing football in Nigeria.

He wrote on his verified Facebook page that the Eagles have the quality to be the best on the continent but for poor administration of the game in the country.

He wrote: “What a sad night for all soccer lovers! It is high time the entire Management of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is overhauled.

“In the past five years, we have exercised patience with incompetence (about a team) that should ordinarily be the best, not just in Africa, but the world. The reality is that football is the same with science courses like Medicine and Engineering where you can’t cut corners, otherwise, you (will) produce quack and incompetent people.

“The Federal Government and Nigerians have  supported the NFF beyond measures and since they can’t give us the needed result, they should be sacked for a better and more tactical management.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Clippers, Golden State Warriors clash on GOtv Supa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Basketball fans can look forward to thrills and spills from the world’s best basketballleaguewithESPN, the premier venue for coverage of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The live Regular Season clash this week features the Clippers as they welcome the Golden State Warriors to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a California derby at 10:30pm, […]
Sports

Ecuador, Uruguay qualify for World Cup, with help from Brazil

Posted on Author Reporter

    Giorgian de Arrascaeta sent Uruguay to the World Cup with the only goal of the game against Peru on Thursday, a result that also booked Ecuador’s ticket to Qatar, with a helping hand from Brazil. Ecuador slumped to a 3-1 defeat in Paraguay but still qualified for a World Cup for the just […]
Sports

Inter open talks with Chelsea over buying Palmieri

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter have opened negotiations with Chelsea over buying the left-back Emerson Palmieri. Antonio Conte is keen to add the Italy international to his squad, having signed him for Chelsea in January 2018, and the Serie A club are prepared to offer €20m (£18m). Emerson would consider the move because he is not a guaranteed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica