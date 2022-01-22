Vacant Stool: Royal families beg Sanwo-Olu to recognise king-elect

About nine years after the demise of Olu of Ikeja, Royal families in Ikeja, capital of Lagos State, have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to give the government’s approval for the crowning of new kingelect, Prince Tajudeen Murtala, as monarch of the kingdom. Saturday Telegraph gathered that following the demise of Oba Rauf Matemi, Amore 1, who joined his ancestors in October 2014, the stool of Olu of Ikeja, had been vacant due to some issues between the ruling houses.

But nine years later, members of the royal families, comprising Iyade, Amore, and Oshoja as well as other stakeholders in the kingdom, unveiled Prince Murtala as the king-elect for the kingdom at a press conference, saying that they are ready to have a king. The royal families were represented by Chief Olushola Coker, Oluwo of Ikejaland, Chief Mureni Illo, Prince Saheed Afariogun, Prince Jamiu Folami, Prince Jamiu Obidairo, and the Iyaloja of Ikeja, Princess Mutiat Folami. Speaking to newsmen at the unveiling of the new king-elect, Prince Folami, said Murtala’s selection was a unanimous decision of the royal families in Ikeja kingdom and that the name was picked after proper scrutinising of all candidates shortlisted to assume the throne.

