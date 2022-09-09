News

Vaccination: 50m African children risk meningitis outbreak

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI Comment(0)

With the COVID-19 pandemic delaying meningitis vaccination campaigns for more than 50 million children in Africa, the region is at a heightened risk of outbreaks of meningitis type A, which has nearly been eliminated on the continent. In a race against time, World Health Organisation (WHO) and partners have launched a roadmap aimed at stopping bacterial meningitis outbreaks by 2030, urging countries to implement it rapidly before the start of the meningitis season in January 2023. Based on reports from countries, WHO found that meningitis control activities were reduced by 50% in 2020 compared with 2019, with a slight improvement in 2021.

 

