Vaccination: 50m African children risk meningitis outbreak

With the COVID-19 pandemic delaying meningitis vaccination campaigns for more than 50 million children in Africa, the region is at a heightened risk of outbreaks of meningitis type A, which has nearly been eliminated on the continent. In a race against time, World Health Organisation (WHO) and partners have launched a roadmap aimed at stopping bacterial meningitis outbreaks by 2030, urging countries to implement it rapidly before the start of the meningitis season in January 2023. Based on reports from countries, WHO found that meningitis control activities were reduced by 50% in 2020 compared with 2019, with a slight improvement in 2021.
Related Articles
…CBN has right to print money –APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a detour from the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the allegation of the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki that Federal Government printed N60 billion to argument FAAC. According to the party, Central Banks all over the world print money when faced […]
Ndume to Buhari: Profile, prosecute surrendered terrorists, resettle victims
Senator Muhammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial district in the National Assembly has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the security agencies to profile and prosecute those found culpable among the surrendered terrorists in the North-east. In an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with the President at the weekend, the lawmaker, who […]
Buhari Youth group endorses Orji Kalu for 2023
The parent body for all the youth support groups for President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) has declared its support for the candidacy of the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. The leadership of the Buhari group, who visited Kalu in his Abuja residence Tuesday, […]
