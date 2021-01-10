Vaccination can’t stop exposure to coronavirus –Prof. Tomori

…says individuals not govt, can control pandemic

As Nigerians eagerly await the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts have warned that non-pharmaceutical measures remain the best ways to prevent the infection, as the jab cannot stop exposure to the virus.

The Chairman, Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, made the revelation at a webinar organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), to sensitise media gatekeepers on COVID-19 vaccine introduction.

While explaining that vaccination could not be considered an immunisation against the virus until successful, he said the initial response of individuals to the vaccination might differ for various reasons, adding that the vaccination would only help in ensuring that the virus when contracted does not become a disease.

Tomori, who insists that Nigerians must accept the responsibility of controlling the pandemic by consistently adhering to the most important protocols of wearing a mask, regular hand washing and social distancing, said the government cannot control the pandemic regardless of how many committees were set up.

He said: “Vaccine is not a magic wand to protect us against COVID-19 but the most important part is prevention, therefore, if you expose yourself you can still get the virus.

“The vaccine will only protect the virus from becoming a disease so we must continue to protect ourselves with the non-pharmaceutical measures; wear your face masks, wash your hands frequently and keep a safe social distance. “Government cannot control the pandemic, it is we who can.

We are the most important component in the fight against the pandemic so we need to play our roles in controlling COVID-19 by doing the things we are not doing because that is only what we can do to flatten the curve.

“If we had stopped entry of people into the country when we had one or two cases of COVID-19, we would not have been where we are today or be talking about a second wave.

“We have a health system that is not strong so we need to protect it but if you can’t call governors to order what are we doing? We need to go back to our non-pharmaceutical protocols and if need be, fine defaulters as we have seen in some countries.”

Director Disease Control and Immunisation, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Bassey Okposen, also advised Nigerians to adhere to the Non pharmaceutical protocols for COVID-19, as only 50,000 Nigerians would be able to have access to the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines expected in the country.

He explained that although 100,000 vaccines would be brought in, two doses of the vaccine would be administered to each person within 21 days apart to complete the dosage.

While noting that about 70 per cent of the total population needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccines to completely eradicate the virus, he said only about 40 per cent translating to 84 million Nigerians, would be vaccinated in 2021.

He said: “70 percent of Nigerians are being prioritised to be given the vaccine in 2021 and 2022, but in 2021, only 40 percent which translates to 84 million Nigerians, will get vaccinated.

“We will advise Nigerians to adhere to the nonpharmaceutical protocols of COVID-19 and to avoid crowds, social functions and engagements

