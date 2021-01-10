News Top Stories

Vaccination can’t stop exposure to coronavirus –Prof. Tomori

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

…says individuals not govt, can control pandemic

 

As Nigerians eagerly await the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts have warned that non-pharmaceutical measures remain the best ways to prevent the infection, as the jab cannot stop exposure to the virus.

 

The Chairman, Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, made the revelation at a webinar organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), to sensitise media gatekeepers on COVID-19 vaccine introduction.

 

While explaining that vaccination could not be considered an immunisation against the virus until successful, he said the initial response of individuals to the vaccination might differ for various reasons, adding that the vaccination would only help in ensuring that the virus when contracted does not become a disease.

 

Tomori, who insists that Nigerians must accept the responsibility of controlling the pandemic by consistently adhering to the most important protocols of wearing a mask, regular hand washing and social distancing, said the government cannot control the pandemic regardless of how many committees were set up.

 

He said: “Vaccine is not a magic wand to protect us against COVID-19 but the most important part is prevention, therefore, if you expose yourself you can still get the virus.

“The vaccine will only protect the virus from becoming a disease so we must continue to protect ourselves with the non-pharmaceutical measures; wear your face masks, wash your hands frequently and keep a safe social distance. “Government cannot control the pandemic, it is we who can.

 

We are the most important component in the fight against the pandemic so we need to play our roles in controlling COVID-19 by doing the things we are not doing because that is only what we can do to flatten the curve.

 

“If we had stopped entry of people into the country when we had one or two cases of COVID-19, we would not have been where we are today or be talking about a second wave.

 

“We have a health system that is not strong so we need to protect it but if you can’t call governors to order what are we doing? We need to go back to our non-pharmaceutical protocols and if need be, fine defaulters as we have seen in some countries.”

 

Director Disease Control and Immunisation, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Bassey Okposen, also advised Nigerians to adhere to the Non pharmaceutical protocols for COVID-19, as only 50,000 Nigerians would be able to have access to the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines expected in the country.

 

He explained that although 100,000 vaccines would be brought in, two doses of the vaccine would be administered to each person within 21 days apart to complete the dosage.

 

While noting that about 70 per cent of the total population needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccines to completely eradicate the virus, he said only about 40 per cent translating to 84 million Nigerians, would be vaccinated in 2021.

 

He said: “70 percent of Nigerians are being prioritised to be given the vaccine in 2021 and 2022, but in 2021, only 40 percent which translates to 84 million Nigerians, will get vaccinated.

 

“We will advise Nigerians to adhere to the nonpharmaceutical protocols of COVID-19 and to avoid crowds, social functions and engagements

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Delta: Govt reopens movies, cinema houses, reads riot act to operators

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

As part of plans to ease the lockdown due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the state, the Delta State Government yesterday granted approvals and directed films and cinema houses to reopen for business. The lockdown order was imposed on the nation since March to contain the spread of deadly COVID-19 pandemic. This was […]
Editorial Top Stories

2021: Nigeria’s season of political bigotry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

If you ever come across the phrase, “nasty, brutish and short,” then you would remember the book titled “Leviathan,” in which Thomas Hobbes expressed his views about the nature of human beings and the necessity of governance and societies. Leviathan itself is a sea monster. Hobbes used it as a metaphor for absolutism, which is […]
News

Zulum: We’ll not be deterred by attack on General Hospital

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday condemned the attack on Magumeri General Hospital in its totality, saying that the attack would not deter his administration’s reconstruction and resettlement drive in the state. The governor who paid a sympathy visit to Magumeri, headquarters of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State, directed the Commissioner for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica