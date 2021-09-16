Health

‘Vaccination could lower chances of severe diseases from COVID-19’

Against the background of hesitancy, studies show that three million lives are saved in the world annually with vaccinations. Experts say in spite of misinformation, vaccines have revolutionised public health, leading to the eradication of many infectious diseases, but admit no single vaccine provides 100 per cent protection, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The Federal Government has since taken the delivery of the second batch of the much awaited OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine. Similarly delivered are the moderna vaccine as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson otherwise known as J&J. Although, the second rollout of the vaccines began in the country over a month ago, vaccine hesitancy among many Nigerians has surprisingly remained the order of the day. Based on this background some family members, friends and relatives that don’t see anything good in COVID-19 vaccines have continued to turn down the offer of the free immunisation, hence the low turnout of persons stepping out to take the jab. According to some people that publicly rejected coronavirus vaccine, anyone who received the jab will die within two years.

While some said the death would occur within one year, others said though they weren’t sure of when, there was certainty that the vaccine would cause sudden and untimely death. What’s however worthy of mention is that while this group of personalities have stuck to their position in rejecting the life-saving vaccines the misinformation they peddle about the medication, no doubt continues to take root, while the number of those impacted by vaccine hesitancy is on the increase.

This is however depleting those that should take the jab, thereby making it difficult for Nigeria to achieve the much needed herd immunity. Against this background, an Immuno-pharmacology Expert, Dr. Murtala Jibril has urged Nigerians to take the opportunity of available COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria to get vaccinated. According to him, vaccination will protect those that receive the jab, save more lives as well as reduce the chances of severe disease from the virus.

Jibril who made his views known during a recent Media Dialogue on COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Child Rights Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information & Culture, said more Nigerians getting vaccination early and rapidly would further reduce spread of the virus and in turn reduce formation of more variants of the virus. Jibril is of the Immunology/Vaccine Development, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics at Bayero University, Kano. He noted that prompt vaccination would tackle the dangers posed by mutant viruses, saying the effectiveness and efficacy of the vaccines tend to reduce the potency of the virus to mutate.

This is corroborated by studies which show that three million lives are saved annually in the world with vaccines. Besides, Jibril noted that vaccine has revolutionalised public health leading to the eradication of many infectious diseases, though “no single vaccine provides 100 per cent protection”. Speaking in similar vein, a Foremost Virologist, Prof. Oyewale Tomori debunked claims that COVID-19 vaccination alters the DNA of persons that received the jab, adding that misconceptions peddled about vaccines are based on falsehood majorly disseminated on both the traditional and social media.

• Also, Prof. Umaru A. Pate of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, in his presentation, ‘Debunking rumours and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccine,’ said, it is not true that people with underlying conditions should not be vaccinated.

On the contrary, “Everyone, 12 years of age and older including the sick are eligible for the vaccine.” He debunked claims that 5G technology helps spread coronavirus. It is however, worth noting that COVID-19 has significantly impacted countries with very little 5G coverage, such as Iran. In addition, Pate said it is not true that drinking alcohol reduces the risk of coronavirus infection.

However, he stressed that consuming any alcohol poses health risks and may increase vulnerability to COVID-19. Furthermore, he denied claims that COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility in women. Experts said the vaccine is not capable of causing infertility.

On his part, Tomori urged persons that have taken the COVID-19 vaccination to continue to observe the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended protocols including wearing face masks, ensuring standard hygiene and sanitation through hand- washing with clean water, avoiding congregating, ensuring at least two metres space between individuals, among others. According to the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines are safe having been developed using science that has been around for decades. “COVID-19 vaccines are not experimental.

They went through all the required stages of clinical trials. “Extensive testing and monitoring have shown that these vaccines are safe and effective. “COVID-19 vaccines have received and continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.”

