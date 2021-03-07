News

Vaccination: Give students priority, NANS tells Ogun govt

The Ogun State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday urged the State government to give students in the state top priority in the vaccination of residents against COVID-19.

 

This appeal is coming on the heels of the readiness of the state in receiving its portion of COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government for onward distribution to the various Primary Health Care centres across the state.

 

The Chairman of the NANS, Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon in a statement in Abeokuta, called on the Governor, Dapo Abiodun and the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker to consider the vaccination of students from all levels in the state as an urgent assignment.

 

The student body insisted that, aside from the aged, frontline workers and government officials, students should be considered among the vulnerable in the society “and as such, their vaccination must be considered a top priority”.

 

Simeon noted that students are more exposed to the deadly COVID-19 virus “and in order to reduce the further spread of the virus in the state, students must be among the first set of people to receive the COVID-19 vaccines in the state.”

Besides, Simeon said, many tertiary institution students are yet to fully resume academic activities on campuses as many schools are still running online lectures, stressing that their vaccination would enable students resume and focus fully on their academics.

“Ogun State government must consider it as a matter of urgency and uttermost priority to vaccinate a sizeable population of students across the state as this will not only

