Vaccination: StanChart, Afreximbank commit $200m facility

African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Standard Chartered have announced an agreement for Standard Chartered to provide $200 million of not-forprofit funding towards Afreximbank’s structured framework to help finance the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccine for African nations.

The collaboration between Standard Chartered and Afreximbank will help ensure that 55 countries across Africa have access to COVID-19 vaccines. This facility will play a part in ensuring that Africa can achieve its COVID-19 strategy, which targets vaccinating a minimum of 60 per cent of Africa’s population. According to a statement from Standard Chartered, this facility is part of the Advance Procurement Commitment (APC) framework structured by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Vaccines Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), under which Afreximbank provided a guarantee of USD 2bn to vaccine manufacturers to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines for African countries. Over the last year, Afreximbank has also launched a number of facilities to support its Member Countries.

These include the Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation facility (PATIMFA), under which the bank has disbursed over $6.5 billion to mitigate and manage the financial, economic and health impacts of the pandemic. In addition, Afreximbank put in place a $1.5 billion Collaborative Covid- 19 Pandemic Response Facility (COPREFA), working with partners to support African economies during the pandemic. The funding is part of the Standard Chartered’s $1 billion financing commitment that was launched in March, which aims to tackle the pandemic by financing vital equipment such as personal protective equipment, ventilators and now vaccines. To date, $900 million of this have been allocated and over $700 million disbursed to clients.

Like this: Like Loading...