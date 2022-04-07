Vaccine accessibility, safety could sustain immunisation programmes – Experts

Medical experts have said more Nigerians could be encouraged to access vaccinations as life-saving interventions if governments and relevant stakeholders could make them affordable through their inclusion in national immunisation programmes. A Consultant Physician at the Lagos State College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Prof. Olufunke Olayinka Adeyeye who disclosed this, also said vaccines generally including meningitis and pneumonia were available to the populace at a cost. Hence, she explained that policy makers need to address how to mitigate the cost for clients.

Basically, Adeyeye noted that vaccines are not too expensive but when the government has to provide them for everybody, they have to plan for it and make the funding available.” She spoke at a recent Adult Vaccination Media Roundtable webinar organised by Pfizer, against the background of the forthcoming World Immunisation Week, which is marked globally from April 24 to 30.

The ultimate goal of World Immunisation Week is for more people – and their communities – to be protected from vaccine- preventable diseases. According to Adeyeye, it is imperative to prove to policy makers that making vaccines available to prevent medical conditions and highlighting their positive outcomes, will help the policy makers take necessary actions. On strategies to tackle the current vaccine hesitancy about COVID-19, Dr. Ogugua Osiogbu, the chief consultant physician and head of Geriatric Unit at the National Hospital, Abuja, said regular messages on the safety of vaccines is necessary to reassure clients “The evidence I give to them is that when you are vaccinated you may not get (COVID-19) infection and you are less likely to have the severe infection that will lead to hospitalisation and let alone die from it.” Speaking further, she stated, “The safety quota of the available COVID-19 vaccines are certain.” Osiogbu however urged health workers, the media and other stakeholders to play their role in encouraging eligible persons to take the vaccine.

The chief consultant physician said, “Hopefully, that will increase vaccine uptake. For us to increase herd immunity, the recommendation is that we should have at least 70 per cent of our eligible population vaccinated,” but lamented, “we are very far from that.” According to her, experts must also understand the fears of those hesitating in taking the vaccine. “A lot of neurological scientists and social scientists need to also come together to understand why people react or behave in a particular way,” added Osiogbu. She however urged the leadership of several platforms such as churches, mosques, all faith based groups, and other stakeholders including health workers that can influence their followers to intervene in vaccine advocacy so as to turn the tide.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...