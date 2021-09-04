Vaccine: Nigerians don’t trust FG, says cleric

General Overseer of Our Lord’s Sabbath Mission, Rev. Chigozie Samuel Nwaka, has said that the major reason Nigerians are agitated over the Federal Government’s insistence on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for pilgrims is that they do not trust the government. According to Nwaka, this is largely because the average Nigerian believes the FG cares little or nothing about the best interest of Nigerians. But he noted that the world has come to accept the vaccination against COVID-19 as a measure to curtail the ravaging effect of the pandemic. “Christianity and Islam take pilgrimage to the Holy lands seriously. The question is, ‘has the Holy lands made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for entrance into their countries? If Israel and Saudi Arabia have the policy that pilgrims must be vaccinated, I don’t think we have an option,” he said. Nwaka however said he will kick against the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination if the Holy lands of Israel and Saudi Arabia do not make such demand as precondition for the performance of religious pilgrimage.
