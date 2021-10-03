Vaccine not a limit on freedom, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he does not understand why some people refuse the coronavirus vaccine.

There have been concerns about the rate of vaccination in the Premier League with fewer than half of players jabbed at most clubs. Klopp says “99%” of his players have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it is “disappointing” at least five members of the England squad are reportedly refusing to be vaccinated.

His comments came after The Sun reported five players have not had the jab despite organisers of next year’s Qatar World Cup planning to ban all unvaccinated players.

“I would just appeal to these people, whether they are footballers, whoever it is… that the vaccines are working. Help protect yourself and protect those around you,” Javid told Times Radio.

“They’ve made a conscious choice. It is disappointing, of course it is.

