Vaccines: 20 researchers apply for N67bn grants –CBN

T he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has received more than 20 applications requesting for N67 billion grants under its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS). CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this during the inauguration of the Body of Experts (BoE) for Scheme in Abuja yesterday.

Emefiele explained that the programme was designed to increase the nation’s Research and Development activities that would help support the development of Nigeria made vaccines, drugs and herbal medicines.

He said through the provision of grants to biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, institutions, researchers and research institutes, the country’s domestic capacity to curb the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable or non-communicable diseases would be improved.

According to him, it is expected that these grants will be channelled by these institutions to fund research and development of drugs, herbal medicines and vaccines for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.

“Providing grants for Research and Development in new or revalidation of drug molecules, phytomedicines and vaccines will help in the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in Nigeria.

“It will boost domestic manufacturing of validated drugs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients or APIs), herbal medicines and vaccines for the control, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in Nigeria.

“And this will reduce the nation’s dependence on other countries for these drugs and vaccines.

“It will also improve the capacity of the biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, institutions, researchers, and research institutes in the development of approved Nigerian drugs, herbal medicines and vaccines for infectious diseases.

“This will help to support the capacity of relevant health agencies toward attaining WHO Maturity Level Three, a prerequisite for manufacturing of vaccines in Nigeria,” Emefiele said.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, while inaugurating the body of experts, commended CBN for the intervention. Mustapha said COVID- 19 had exposed the weak-

