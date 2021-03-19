News

Vaccines delivered to all states except Kogi, NPHCDA tells NEC

Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Fiasal Shuaib, has told the National Economic Council (NEC) that 35 states of the Federation have received the COVID-19 Oxford-Astra- Zeneca vaccines. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by a Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Shuaib told the NEC chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, that only Kogi State was yet to receive the vaccines.

The statement stated that this was as a result of the non-repair of their Cold-Chain Store coupled with the state’s concerns around the contradictory information about the vaccines. The NEC which also received report outing the Excess Crude Account (ECA) balance as at 16th March 2021 stood at $72,412,384.88, urged Nigerians to participate in the vaccination whenever it is their turn.

The council also welcomed the integration of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to support the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on vaccine accountability and transparency. Osinbajo commended the NPHCDA for smooth coordination of the nationwide distribution of the vaccines.

State Governors, FCT Minister, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, other ministers, heads of government agencies and parastatals, participated in the virtual meeting. According to Akande, Shuaib told the council that, “all states except Kogi have received their Vaccines, noting that Kogi State was yet to receive due to the non-repair of their Cold-Chain Store coupled with the State’s concerns around the contradictory information about the vaccines.”

