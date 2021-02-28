Vagrants take over desolate, vandalised Eastern railways

…Staff strip assets, sell to highest bidder



…Rustic coaches cannibalized, host communities cry out

As the Buhari administration invigorates the modernization of the rail transport infrastructure across the country, extending the nation’s rail network deep into the city of Maradi, the second biggest commercial hub of Niger Republic, PAUL OGBUOKIRI, KENNETH OFOMA, IGBEAKU ORJI and EMMANUEL IFEANYI report that the Eastern corridor of Nigerian railways is desolate, vandalized and left for vagrants and street urchins to occupy. Excerpts

The Eastern corridor of Nigerian railways spanning from Port-Harcourt – Enugu – Markurdi – Kafanchan-to Maiduguri used to be an economic hub in the 70s, 80s and early 90s.

The rail corridor provided transportation of goods and services including crude oil, cow and food stuff. Every train station along the corridor provided a beehive of economic activities. For students and other travelers plying the route during holidays or business trips, the view of the country side showcases the nation’s rich flora and fauna as well as natural hills and forests.

Eastern rail abandoned The Eastern rail line stopped operation around 2014, although it continued with skeletal services from Enugu to Port-Harcourt until around 2018 when it completely packed up.

The rail line from Enugu to Port-Harcourt has been vandalized or destroyed by erosion at different points. It will be recalled that the last ditch effort to rehabilitate the Eastern rail corridor was in 2011 when the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan awarded a contract to that effect.

But no sooner had Jonathan exited office than work on the project was abandoned. The development prompted the House of Representatives in August 2020 to order immediate probe into the N19.2 billion contract for rehabilitation of the 463-kilometre Port Harcourt-Makurdi section of the Eastern railway line.

The chamber, presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, resolved to raise an ad hoc committee for the task, with the report expected in four weeks. House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, who moved the motion that led to the resolution, noted that the contract was awarded to one Eser Contracting and Industry Company Incorporated in March 2011.

But he claimed that the information at his disposal showed that the firm was not duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as required by the Procurement Act. Elumelu alleged that the contract had been considered failed and abandoned, adding that speculations were rife that the government was allegedly planning to re-award the job to another company without holding anyone culpable for “regulatory lapses and corruption.” Till date, it is not clear whether the ad-hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives has concluded its investigation or abandoned it halfway.

There is no doubt that lack of rail services is adversely affecting the economy of the South South, South East, North Central and North East regions. NRC staff supervising sale of railway land, workshops at Enugu Station As things stand today, the Eastern rail corridor of Nigerian railways with its headquarters in Enugu, the capital of Enugu State is a ghost of its former self, now a sprawling junkyard littered with rustic coaches and abandoned workshops. What is more, the railway landed property and workshops in Enugu are being sold officially to the highest bidder as though there is no more hope of reviving the rail system for ever. Property developers are making brisk business.

Our correspondent learnt that those in the construction industry are buying and cannibalizing the workshops, while some of the old locomotive engines are being cannibalized and shipped to Godknows where.

The selling of railway property is allegedly being supervised by the Railway Property Company, an arm of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), with a prominent

Northerner in charge of the subsidiary. Umuahia Station now shelter for hoodlums, mad people The once bubbling Umuahia Ibeku Station, the one time major cargo and passenger train station in the country is now left with just one unserviceable coach and decrepit trolleys

More like a junkyard of train station relics. The next major stations in Abia State after Umuahia and Aba were Ovim in Isuikwuato Local Government Area and Mbawsi in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area but they are now shelters for hoodlums and mad people. It is therefore not surprising that the people of the zone raised the alarm when the Federal Government overlooked the disheartening scenario to embark on a fresh rail project to neighbouring Niger Republic. In October 2020, the traditional ruler of Amuzukwu Ibeku, Eze John Ibezim raised the alarm over the removal of coaches, parts and other equipment belonging to the railway stations in Aba and Umuahia. The royal father was worried that at a time the people were expecting total rehabilitation and resumption of full commercial operations of train service in the state, equipment were being removed. Amuzukwu Ibeku is one of the host communities of the Nigeria Railway Corporation in Umuahia. Eze Ibezim demanded an explanation from the Federal Ministry of Transportation as to why major components of rail lines in Umuahia and Aba were being removed. The royal father, who is also the Chairman, Umuahia North Local Government Traditional Rulers’ Council, disclosed that for some time now train coaches and components of rail lines were being vandalized and carted away by trailers to an unknown destination. He lamented that efforts made to get an answer from those involved yielded no positive result. He further noted that the rail line passes through his Amuzukwu community and has been witnessing the removal of railway properties without any explanation. He said that when he confronted those involved in the act no satisfactory answer was given to him. Eze Ibezim revealed that after the encounter, he had to petition the Eastern headquarters of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Enugu for an answer. However, the staff that replied to his petition said he was unaware of the development but promised to find out. He was later told that it was an order from above. The traditional ruler said that the action was worrisome especially when the rail lines in other zones were being rehabilitated. He maintained that the people of Abia State deserved an explanation and called on the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi to offer an explanation over the development. He noted that railway remained the cheapest and safest means of transportation and wondered why South East would be excluded from the rail rehabilitation across the country even as the Federal Government has awarded a contract for the rail line to Niger Republic.

Aba railway quarters, deserted, desolate, turned into a ghetto

The Aba Rail Station looked abandoned and forgotten when Sunday Telegraph visited at the weekend. Although some workers of Nigerian Railway Corporation were seen, nothing positive was seen happening there. Most of the eateries and shanties around the Aba Railway Station, are still looking new, making it look as if there is hope for a better tomorrow for food vendors there.

However, the entrance of the Rail Station is occupied by some group of individuals who are often seen on the streets as beggars and destitute. According to information obtained from one of the anonymous sources inside the NRC office, there was a movement of trains from Aba to Port Harcourt prior to the coronavirus restrictions.

The railway tracks were occupied by rickety trains that may have stayed at the rail for too many years, giving the station a mere look of an ancient and long forgotten ghetto.

Fresh move to rehabilitate Eastern railway

Recently, Amaechi disclosed that the Eastern railway would be rehabilitated with an expected foreign loan. But it remains a promise. Recall that since coming on board of the Buhari administration, the government has been completing some key railway projects initiated by the administration of Goodluck Jonathan across the country, just as it has initiated new ones.

The Minister of Transportation, had on September 18, 2020 announced that upon completion of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project by December (2020), the Federal Government would immediately commence construction of the Eastern rail line which connects Port Harcourt – Bonny to Maiduguri. Amaechi said the planned commencement was subject to approval by the Federal Executive Council. He said other projects were in line for commencement.

They include the Kano/Maradi line and the Ibadan to Kano section of the Lagos to Kano rail line. The Minister stated this in Ibadan, shortly after inspecting the level of work on all the stations across the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.

He said: “We have sent to the cabinet the request for approval of two railway contracts, Port Harcourt – Bonny to Maiduguri. If that is awarded, that will be the next assignment for the Ministry of Transport. Also, the Kano – Maradi line, which passes through Kano, Dutse, Kazaure, Daura, Katsina, Jibiya, Maradi.

“We are also pursuing the loan for the contract which has been awarded for the Lagos to Calabar rail line. We also expect that Ibadan to Kano will commence before the end of this year.”

As part of the Buhari-led administration’s railway modernisation initiative, the existing narrow gauge system is gradually giving way to the wider standard gauge system that allows high-speed train operations on the railway network.

This has been boosted by an ambitious acquisition of new coaches and locomotives to service new and existing rail routes in different parts of the country,

including the 186.5 kilometre Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, and the 157 kilometre Lagos- Ibadan standard gauge rail lines. But while these and other rail projects are going on in other zones, many residents of South East and South South are questioning why they are not also benefiting from the modernisation project. Reacting to some of the issues raised, the Public Relations Officer of Eastern Rail line, Onyedika Onovo denied that Nigeria Railway Corporation was selling her properties in Enugu. He explained that a subsidiary of NRC, known as Railway Property Management Company Ltd leases out the landed properties to people who pay annual ground rents to the firm.

He also denied that workshops were being sold or train coaches and locomotive engines being taken away. Onovo said that the major challenge facing the Corporation was vandalism of rail tracks by hoodlums. He said that they were making an effort to fix the Port-Harcourt – Aba rail line which they hope will commence service in March, next month. After that, they will commence work on the Aba-Enugu line.

He, however, confirmed that the Federal Government had given approval for total reconstruction of the Eastern Rail line from Port-Harcourt to Maiduguri, but the contract is yet to be awarded. When reminded of the probe of the House of Representatives into the earlier contract that has been abandoned, he said he would not comment on that as he does not work with the National Assembly.

He said that NRC has been calling on South East governors, local government chairmen, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other well meaning persons to help protect the rail tracks and stop the vandalism of the national asset.

