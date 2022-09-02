News Top Stories

VAIDS: 5,000 firms completed registration

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Comment(0)

…1,751 paid in full for tax amnesty

No fewer than 5,000 companies have completed their Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) registration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) from 2017 to date. Of the number, 1,751 paid in full while 1,464 requested payment by instalments. In addition, the scheme recorded 3,215 successful applications while 1,907 applications were unsuccessful. New Telegraph learnt that the FIRS could be about to swoop on the firms that refused to utilize the opportunity to regularise their tax compliant status. A source at FIRS said there are taxpayers who, since 2010, had transactions running into trillions of naira and never paid any tax.

According to the source, the agency is set to prosecute non-compliant taxpayers. Pressed by this medium to ascertain how much of VAIDS tax had been netted into coffers, the source explained that they have yet to get the kind of compliance they would have loved to get. “Apparently we didn’t get the kind of compliance we would have hoped for, though it was substantial and quite significant—in terms of the companies.

We still believe that this does not compare to the potential of the scheme. We wouldn’t want to speak to the proceeds at this time since we would be commencing some enforcement procedures as already stated in the report,” he said Worried about the seeming apathy to the VAIDS, the FIRS authorities met in June to marshal out an action plan for compliance. The session, which had the Chairman, Muhammed Nami in attendance, arrived at a consensus to introduce Post VAIDS sanctions due to widespread tax evasion by companies, government agencies and individuals.

The body is convinced that applying sanctions and prosecuting defaulters as obtained in other countries is a way out if a higher rate of returns filing must be achieved. Launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Finance, the Joint Tax Board (JTB) in collaboration with the FIRS, VAIDS aims at granting amnesty to all who voluntarily declare their tax liability during the allowed window – July 2017 to June 2018. The scheme is not limited to just Companies Income Tax but covers all taxes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court grants accelerated hearing in sacked labour leader’s 10-year-old suit

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The National Industrial Court in Enugu yesterday resuscitated hope of an Enugu sacked labour leader, Comrade Osmond Ugwu by granting accelerated hearing to his case of wrongful dismissal from office. Ugwu had filed a case against the Enugu State government and its agents over his purported and ‘unlawful’ dismissal from service on 15th August, 2011. […]
News

KASU locks out undergraduates, as tension mounts over fees increment

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The management of the Kaduna State University (KASU) on Tuesday announced the indefinite suspension of academic activities for undergraduate programmes in the institution. This is coming as tension continued to mount on the state government and the school management following the increment of the registration fees for the students. Recently, the administration of Governor Nasir […]
News

Wike flays FG’s planned deduction of state funds for judiciary

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has faulted the decision of the Federal Government to dissipate state funds on behalf of state judiciaries, under the purported Executive Order 10, noting that the move is illegal and ill-advised. Wike, who stated this yesterday during a special court session organised to mark the opening of 2020/2021 legal year […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica