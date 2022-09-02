VAIDS: 5,000 firms completed registration

…1,751 paid in full for tax amnesty

No fewer than 5,000 companies have completed their Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) registration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) from 2017 to date. Of the number, 1,751 paid in full while 1,464 requested payment by instalments. In addition, the scheme recorded 3,215 successful applications while 1,907 applications were unsuccessful. New Telegraph learnt that the FIRS could be about to swoop on the firms that refused to utilize the opportunity to regularise their tax compliant status. A source at FIRS said there are taxpayers who, since 2010, had transactions running into trillions of naira and never paid any tax.

According to the source, the agency is set to prosecute non-compliant taxpayers. Pressed by this medium to ascertain how much of VAIDS tax had been netted into coffers, the source explained that they have yet to get the kind of compliance they would have loved to get. “Apparently we didn’t get the kind of compliance we would have hoped for, though it was substantial and quite significant—in terms of the companies.

We still believe that this does not compare to the potential of the scheme. We wouldn’t want to speak to the proceeds at this time since we would be commencing some enforcement procedures as already stated in the report,” he said Worried about the seeming apathy to the VAIDS, the FIRS authorities met in June to marshal out an action plan for compliance. The session, which had the Chairman, Muhammed Nami in attendance, arrived at a consensus to introduce Post VAIDS sanctions due to widespread tax evasion by companies, government agencies and individuals.

The body is convinced that applying sanctions and prosecuting defaulters as obtained in other countries is a way out if a higher rate of returns filing must be achieved. Launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Finance, the Joint Tax Board (JTB) in collaboration with the FIRS, VAIDS aims at granting amnesty to all who voluntarily declare their tax liability during the allowed window – July 2017 to June 2018. The scheme is not limited to just Companies Income Tax but covers all taxes.

